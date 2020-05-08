×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Steve Stricker captures his first ever major title

Steve Stricker never won a major on the PGA TOUR, but he got his first major at the 2019 Regions Tradition. This is a rewind of the back nine.