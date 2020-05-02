Jack Nicklaus, Roger Clemens and Jim Nantz talk golf, baseball and life

|
Three legends with the a strong connection to the Insperity Invitational talk about golf, baseball and life. They tell stories about the first time they met each other, the toughest person to compete against in their respective sports and more.
