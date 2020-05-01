×
John Daly Joined Lunch with a Legend on Instagram Live

Daly was unfiltered and fun as he always is and talked about everything from his majors in 1991 and 1995 to cash games with Phil Mickelson and playing golf with celebrities like Kid Rock, Michael Jordan and Joe Pesci. He also told us about an upcoming album and his love of Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.