PGA TOUR Champions players as NFL Draft prospects

PGA TOUR Champions players make their case to move up on the draft boards. Bernhard Langer steals the show by showing off his dazzling versatility, but Lee Janzen shows extreme upper body strength, Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade prove they’re ready to handle the rigors of the NFL and Miguel Angel Jimenez showcases his rare flexibility.
