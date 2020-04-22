Top 10 greatest CLUTCH shots in history

|
The best shots with the most pressure on the final hole of a tournament is how we defined clutch. All the greats have the clutch gene and it’s no surprise that Tom Watson starts the top 10 and Hale Irwin puts the exclamation point on it.
