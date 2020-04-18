John Smoltz, Tom Watson and Billy Andrade talk golf and baseball

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Two Hall-of-Famers and a four-time PGA TOUR winner got together to talk golf and baseball on what would have been Mitsubishi Electric Classic week in Duluth, Georgia. Smoltz, an MLB Hall-of-Fame member, played with Watson, a Golf Hall-of-Fame member, at the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.