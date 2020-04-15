×
Bernhard Langer works the glutes in week 2 of Burn, Baby, Bern

Bernhard Langer shows you different at-home glute exercises in week two of his weekly workout, Burn, Baby, Bern. These exercises are important for the golf swing. He also makes his exit by falling into the pool sideways.