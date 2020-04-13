Q&A with 3-time Masters champion Gary Player

|
Gary Player joined us for a live Q&A on Saturday, April 11 and talked about his first Masters, playing against Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, the ceremonial tee shot at Augusta National, Magnolia Lane and his workout routine at 84 years old.
