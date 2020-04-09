Tom Watson Q&A from his home in Kansas

|
We caught up with 2-time Masters champion and 39-time PGA TOUR winner Tom Watson from his home in Kansas. He answered fan questions about the first time he met Arnold Palmer, dueling with Jack Nicklaus in 1977 at the Masters, his first trip down Magnolia Lane and he even talked about competing in horse cutting.
