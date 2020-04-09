×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tom Watson Q&A from his home in Kansas

We caught up with 2-time Masters champion and 39-time PGA TOUR winner Tom Watson from his home in Kansas. He answered fan questions about the first time he met Arnold Palmer, dueling with Jack Nicklaus in 1977 at the Masters, his first trip down Magnolia Lane and he even talked about competing in horse cutting.