Burn Baby Bern: biceps, triceps and shoulders this week with Bernhard Langer

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Each week, Bernhard Langer will show different exercises in his new series, Burn Baby Bern. This week, the 2-time Masters champion demonstrates exercises that target the biceps, triceps and shoulders. Stick around for a splash ending.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.