Burn Baby Bern: biceps, triceps and shoulders this week with Bernhard Langer

Each week, Bernhard Langer will show different exercises in his new series, Burn Baby Bern. This week, the 2-time Masters champion demonstrates exercises that target the biceps, triceps and shoulders. Stick around for a splash ending.