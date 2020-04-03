×
Vijay Singh does 35-minute high intensity workout on Facebook live

For the first time, Vijay Singh opened up his home gym to the world on the PGA TOUR Champions Facebook page. He answered fan questions and went through a workout with his trainer, Jeff Fronk, who also explained why he does certain exercises.