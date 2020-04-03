Vijay Singh does 35-minute high intensity workout on Facebook live

|
For the first time, Vijay Singh opened up his home gym to the world on the PGA TOUR Champions Facebook page. He answered fan questions and went through a workout with his trainer, Jeff Fronk, who also explained why he does certain exercises.
