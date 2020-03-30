×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Fred Couples rises to the occasion to win 2012 Rapiscan Systems Classic

Fred Couples needed his best at the biggest moments to hold off Michael Allen to win the 2012 Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi. This is a look at the final 25 minutes of the telecast without commercials.