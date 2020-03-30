Fred Couples rises to the occasion to win 2012 Rapiscan Systems Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Fred Couples needed his best at the biggest moments to hold off Michael Allen to win the 2012 Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi. This is a look at the final 25 minutes of the telecast without commercials.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.