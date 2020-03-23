×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top 10 shots in the history of the Rapiscan Systems Classic

The PGA TOUR Champions has been going to Biloxi, Mississippi and Fallen Oak since 2010. There have been some amazing shots over the years including a ridiculous putt from Steve Stricker and a hole-in-one from Glen Day.