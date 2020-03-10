Profiles: Retief Goosen

×
Retief Goosen

Retief Goosen has fashioned a Hall-of-Fame career that boasts 34 victories around the globe, including two U.S Open crowns and seven PGA TOUR titles. The mild-mannered South African continued his winning ways on the PGA TOUR Champions last season, capturing the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship on his way to Rookie-of-the-Year honors. The unassuming "Goose" now heads to THE PLAYERS for the 18th time, looking to become the first Bridgestone champ to make the cut since Mark O'Meara in 2011.