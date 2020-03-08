×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top-3 shots from Round 3 at Hoag Classic

In the final round of the 2020 Hoag Classic, Ernie Els earns his first Champions Tour win after carding a 4-under 67 on Sunday.