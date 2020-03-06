×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Fred Couples inspired to help Eric beat ALS through The Ellen Show

Fred Couples went to The Ellen Show for his 60th birthday and saw the story of Eric Stevens. He invited him and his wife, Amanda, out to the Hoag Classic and hosted them during the Thursday Pro-Am. Eric was diagnosed with ALS when he was 29 and has been an advocate in raising awareness for the disease.