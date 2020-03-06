×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Fred Couples' clutch eagle putt on No. 18 at the Hoag Classic

In the opening round of the 2020 Hoag Classic, Fred Couples sinks an eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.