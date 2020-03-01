×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Darren Clarke's ace at the Cologuard Classic

In the final round of the 2020 Cologuard Classic, Darren Clarke holes a tee shot for eagle on the par-3 16th hole.