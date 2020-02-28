×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top-5 shots from Round 1 at Cologuard Classic

In the opening round of the 2020 Cologuard Classic, Brett Quigley leads by one shot over Robert Karlsson after carding a 9-under 64.