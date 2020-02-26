×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jerry Kelly surprises cancer survivors with custom shoes

Kelly surprised colorectal cancer survivors with custom golf shoes on Tuesday at the Cologuard Classic. The shoes are meant to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. Wes, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer at 34, was blown away to receive a new pair of golf shoes.