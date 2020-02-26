Jerry Kelly surprises cancer survivors with custom shoes

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Kelly surprised colorectal cancer survivors with custom golf shoes on Tuesday at the Cologuard Classic. The shoes are meant to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. Wes, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer at 34, was blown away to receive a new pair of golf shoes.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.