Jeff Maggert attempts to make historic shot from 2019

Jeff Maggert returned to the state of Arizona for the first time since his miracle walk off eagle to win the 2019 Schwab Cup Championship. He tried to sink the 124-yard shot at Phoenix Country Club on the Monday before the Cologuard Classic. We gave him 30 swings.
