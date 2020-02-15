Sophie Shrader overcomes unimaginable tragedy through golf

|
Sophie Shrader lost her best friend, Brooke, in a car accident in 2018. Golf and The First Tee have helped her to grief. On Thursday at the Chubb Classic, she got a new driver made for her and got to reconnect with Lee Janzen, who she played with at the PURE Insurance Championship.
