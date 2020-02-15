×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ken Tanigawa holes eagle putt from the fringe at the Chubb Classic

In the second round of the 2020 Chubb Classic, Ken Tanigawa drains a lengthy eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole.