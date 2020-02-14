×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Retief Goosen cards birdie from off the green at the Chubb Classic

In the opening round of the 2020 Chubb Classic, Retief Goosen holes his eagle chip-shot on the par-5 17th hole.