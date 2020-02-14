×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bernhard Langer drains birdie shot at the Chubb Classic

In the opening round of the 2020 Chubb Classic, Bernhard Langer chips-in his birdie shot from off the green on the par-3 12th hole.