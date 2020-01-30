Sofia from Morocco wants to go all the way to LPGA

|
This 10-year-old played in the Morocco Champions pro-am and had one of the sweetest swings on the course Tuesday. She also had headcovers of her favorite TOUR players, Tiger and Rory. Sofia wants to one day play on the LPGA Tour.
