Jack Nicklaus' top 10 shots on PGA TOUR Champions

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In celebrating Nicklaus' 80th birthday on January 21, 2020, we look back on the best shots of his PGA TOUR Champions career. Nicklaus won ten times in just 84 total starts, including eight titles in his first 32 starts. This list excludes the U.S. Senior Open Championship, The Senior Open Championship and Senior PGA Championship.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.