Best of Ernie Els' debut at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Ernie Els chipped in twice and forced his way into a playoff on the final day of his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He finished runner-up to winner Miguel Angel Jiménez.