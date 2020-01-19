Best of Ernie Els' debut at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

|
Ernie Els chipped in twice and forced his way into a playoff on the final day of his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He finished runner-up to winner Miguel Angel Jiménez.
