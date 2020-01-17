×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top-3 shots from Round 2 at Mitsubishi Electric

In the second round of the 2020 the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Woody Austin carded a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under for the tournament and take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.