Top-3 shots from Round 2 at Mitsubishi Electric

In the second round of the 2020 the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Woody Austin carded a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under for the tournament and take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.
