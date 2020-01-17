×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Fred Couples sticks approach to set up birdie at Mitsubishi Electric

In the second round of the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Fred Couple nearly holes his approach, landing his ball right by the cup to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 13th hole.