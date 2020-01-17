×
Bernhard Langer sinks lengthy birdie putt at Mitsubishi Electric

In the second round of the 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Bernhard Langer drains a long birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.