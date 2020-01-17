×
Bernhard Langer opens 2020 with a beautiful 8-under 64

Eight months shy of his 63rd birthday, Bernhard Langer proved that he is still very much a factor to win each week. The 40-time winner carded a Round 1 64 to open the 2020 season at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.