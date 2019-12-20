Five new things to look forward to in 2020

|
Here are five things that have us excited about the 2020 season: Ernie Els is now 50 and will debut at the season opener, there are new events heading to St. Louis and Morocco, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir turn 50 on the same day and the Boca Raton Championship is now a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event.
