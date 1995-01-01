×
    The Old Course at Broken Sound

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 6807

    Gene Bates' vision for the Old Course encompasses much more water than before, the reworking of a significant number of golf holes to make them more playable and the adding of a unique "look" which will be found at no other South Florida venue.  All of this while keeping the "piney woods" look that our members love!

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 5 537  
    2 4 410  
    3 3 172  
    4 4 342  
    5 4 409  
    6 5 568  
    7 4 319  
    8 3 169  
    9 4 429  
    10 4 396  
    11 5 535  
    12 4 401  
    13 4 345  
    14 3 207  
    15 4 453  
    16 3 203  
    17 4 434  
    18 5 507  
