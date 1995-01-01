It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Gene Bates' vision for the Old Course encompasses much more water than before, the reworking of a significant number of golf holes to make them more playable and the adding of a unique "look" which will be found at no other South Florida venue. All of this while keeping the "piney woods" look that our members love!
