ALL TOURNAMENTS: 2019 Season

Dates Tournament Location  
Jan 16 - 18 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Hualalai GC,  Ka'upulehu-Kona,  HI 

Jan 30 - Feb 1 Morocco Champions

Samanah Golf Club,  Marrakech,  MAR 

Feb 14 - 16 Chubb Classic

The Classics at Lely Resort,  Naples,  FL 

Feb 28 - Mar 1 Cologuard Classic

Omni Tucson National,  Tucson,  AZ 

Mar 6 - 8 Hoag Classic

Newport Beach CC,  Newport Beach,  CA 

Mar 27 - 29 Rapiscan Systems Classic

Fallen Oak,  Biloxi,  MS 

Apr 17 - 19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf,  Duluth,  GA 

May 1 - 3 Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands CC,  The Woodlands,  TX 

May 7 - 10 Regions Tradition

Greystone G&CC,  Birmingham,  AL 

May 21 - 24 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

The GC at Harbor Shores,  Benton Harbor,  MI 

May 29 - 31 Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club,  Des Moines,  IA 

Jun 5 - 7 American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC,  Madison,  WI 

Jun 12 - 14 Mastercard Japan Championship

Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf,  Narita-shi, Chiba,  JPN 

Jun 25 - 28 U.S. Senior Open Championship

Newport Country Club,  Newport,  RI 

Jul 9 - 12 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Firestone CC,  Akron,  OH 

Jul 23 - 26 The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Sunningdale GC (Old Course),  Berkshire,  ENG 

Jul 31 - Aug 2 The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC,  Grand Blanc,  MI 

Aug 14 - 16 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

En-Joie GC,  Endicott,  NY 

Aug 21 - 23 Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge,  Snoqualmie,  WA 

Aug 28 - 30 Shaw Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows G&CC,  Calgary, AB,  CAN 

Sep 11 - 13 Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club,  Sioux Falls,  SD 

Sep 18 - 20 PURE Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links,  Monterey Peninsula,  CA 

Oct 2 - 4 Ascension Charity Classic

Norwood Hills Country Club,  St. Louis,  MO 

Oct 9 - 11 SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC,  Cary,  NC 

Oct 16 - 18 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Country Club of Virginia,  Richmond,  VA 

Oct 30 - Nov 1 Boca Raton Championship

The Old Course at Broken Sound,  Boca Raton,  FL 

Nov 5 - 8 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club,  Phoenix,  AZ 

Nov 17 - 20 2021 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage

TPC Tampa Bay,  Lutz,  FL 

Dec 17 - 20 PNC Father Son Challenge

Ritz-Carlton GC,  Orlando,  FL 

