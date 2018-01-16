|Dates
|Tournament
|Location
|Jan 16 - 18
|
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
|Jan 30 - Feb 1
|
Morocco Champions
Samanah Golf Club, Marrakech, MAR
|Feb 14 - 16
|
Chubb Classic
The Classics at Lely Resort, Naples, FL
|Feb 28 - Mar 1
|
Cologuard Classic
Omni Tucson National, Tucson, AZ
|Mar 6 - 8
|
Hoag Classic
Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, CA
|Mar 27 - 29
|
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak, Biloxi, MS
|Apr 17 - 19
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
|May 1 - 3
|
Insperity Invitational
The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, TX
|May 7 - 10
|
Regions Tradition
Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, AL
|May 21 - 24
|
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
The GC at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, MI
|May 29 - 31
|
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
|Jun 5 - 7
|
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC, Madison, WI
|Jun 12 - 14
|
Mastercard Japan Championship
Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Chiba, JPN
|Jun 25 - 28
|
U.S. Senior Open Championship
Newport Country Club, Newport, RI
|Jul 9 - 12
|
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Firestone CC, Akron, OH
|Jul 23 - 26
|
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
Sunningdale GC (Old Course), Berkshire, ENG
|Jul 31 - Aug 2
|
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, MI
|Aug 14 - 16
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
En-Joie GC, Endicott, NY
|Aug 21 - 23
|
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
|Aug 28 - 30
|
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, AB, CAN
|Sep 11 - 13
|
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD
|Sep 18 - 20
|
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, CA
|Oct 2 - 4
|
Ascension Charity Classic
Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
|Oct 9 - 11
|
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, Cary, NC
|Oct 16 - 18
|
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA
|Oct 30 - Nov 1
|
Boca Raton Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
|Nov 5 - 8
|
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ
|Nov 17 - 20
|
2021 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage
TPC Tampa Bay, Lutz, FL
|Dec 17 - 20
|
PNC Father Son Challenge
Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, FL
