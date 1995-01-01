×
    Canyon Meadows G&CC

    Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7086

    Committed to delivering an exceptional golf and hospitality experience in a friendly, mutually respectful and responsible manner.

    When Canyon Meadows was incorporated in 1953, it was only a gleam in the eyes of a few charter members. It officially opened on July 2, 1957, bringing the total number of courses in Calgary to seven - Country Club, Earl Grey, Inglewood, Bowness, Regal (Winston) and Shaganappi.

    Through the dedication and hard work of its members and course Superintendents, this once rural stretch of prairie has matured into a premier championship golf facility in the past fifty years. There are only fond memories of the members who in the late 1950's organized work parties to improve the course by collecting rocks and planting trees.

    This parkland layout south of Anderson Road and bordering on Fish Creek Provincial Park has undergone significant changes and improvements especially in the last eight years. A new Golf Services Centre was constructed in 2000, and the Clubhouse was renovated in 2005. In August of 2005, the Club embarked on an ambitious plan to extensively renovate and modernize the golf course and related infrastructure. Improvements included new USGA Greens, additional tee complexes, and considerable improvements to fairways and bunkers.

    A new irrigation system and pump system were also installed. The course reopened for play on all 18 holes in May of 2007. The course now offers five sets of tees to challenge golfers at any level. The course also offers two separate driving ranges, a short game practice area and a new practice putting green.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 468 Canyon Meadows starting hole is a short Par 5 that provides you an opportunity to start your round with confidence. The PGA TOUR Champions play it as a Par 4.
    2 4 442 Hole 2 at Canyon is Dog-leg Par 4 that demands a perfect tee shot and approach shot to reach the green in regulation.
    3 4 370 The 3rd hole is a short par 4 that will test your ability to know how far you hit your Tee shot to stay in the fairway and be in position to reach the green in regulation.
    4 5 600 The longest hole of 600 yards from the back tees at Canyon will test your ability to produce three accurate shots to stay in play to reach the 4th green in regulation.
    5 3 165 Hole number 5 is the first of five Par 3's at Canyon. Playing 165 yds from the back tee will challenge your judgement of the prevailing winds from the N (left).
    6 4 384 Hole 6 has a slight Dog-leg, dense trees and has the narrowest fairway of all the holes at Canyon Meadows. Hitting the fairway is key to enable you to reach the green in regulation.
    7 4 469 Number 7 is the second longest Par 4 at Canyon at 469 yds from the back Tee. It demands a good long tee shot avoiding the left fairway bunker to have a mid iron to the green.
    8 4 440 Hole 8 requires a long straight tee shot. Hitting a 250+ tee shot with a draw will need to be controlled. The fairway slopes from right to left, your drive may end up in the trees.
    9 3 205 From the back Tee, Number 9 at Canyon can be a very intimidating par 3 with water right, 4 large green side bunkers and a multi-tiered green.
    10 4 421 The 10th hole at Canyon will test your skill to hit an accurate Tee shot as the fairway bunker does not allow a lot of room to the right of it to be in a position to see the green for your approach shot.
    11 5 532 The 11th hole requires a good long tee shot to provide you a good chance at making a birdie on this 532 yd Par 5.
    12 3 206 The Par 3 12th hole, requires you to avoid a water hazard on the right side of the green. If you decide to play safe and hit your tee shot left, make sure to avoid the bunkers for a tricky up and down to save par.
    13 4 454 Playing 454 yds from the back tee, hole 13 is one of Canyon's oldest classic straight long Par 4's. Hit it good and long to be in position to reach the green in two.
    14 3 163 Hole 14 is the shortest Par 3 at Canyon Meadows. Visually it looks to be an easy hole... need to hit the green to have a good chance of making par.
    15 4 492 The water hazard on the right side of the fairway on the 15th hole is tricky to see from the Teebox. Hit your drive straight and long and you will be rewarded with a mid to long iron to hit this Par 5 in two! The PGA TOUR Champions play this hole as a Par 4.
    16 3 210 The longest Par 3 at Canyon, hole 16 provides the golfer with visual elevation change between the tee boxes and the green. Make sure to select the correct club so that you don't end up short of the green down the hill with an uphill chip from 10-15 paces.
    17 4 480 Hole 17 is the longest Par 4 at Canyon at 480 yds from the back tee. Getting to the green in regulation demands two great shots. If you see a back pin, your approach shot will need to be well judged as the green has a downward slope starting midway.
    18 5 585 The finishing hole at Canyon is a 585 yd Par 5 from the back tee. It demands a good Tee shot and accurate second avoiding the water left and bush right. Your third shot needs to be judged depending on the swirling winds and placement of the pin.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.