Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7086

Committed to delivering an exceptional golf and hospitality experience in a friendly, mutually respectful and responsible manner.

When Canyon Meadows was incorporated in 1953, it was only a gleam in the eyes of a few charter members. It officially opened on July 2, 1957, bringing the total number of courses in Calgary to seven - Country Club, Earl Grey, Inglewood, Bowness, Regal (Winston) and Shaganappi.

Through the dedication and hard work of its members and course Superintendents, this once rural stretch of prairie has matured into a premier championship golf facility in the past fifty years. There are only fond memories of the members who in the late 1950's organized work parties to improve the course by collecting rocks and planting trees.

This parkland layout south of Anderson Road and bordering on Fish Creek Provincial Park has undergone significant changes and improvements especially in the last eight years. A new Golf Services Centre was constructed in 2000, and the Clubhouse was renovated in 2005. In August of 2005, the Club embarked on an ambitious plan to extensively renovate and modernize the golf course and related infrastructure. Improvements included new USGA Greens, additional tee complexes, and considerable improvements to fairways and bunkers.

A new irrigation system and pump system were also installed. The course reopened for play on all 18 holes in May of 2007. The course now offers five sets of tees to challenge golfers at any level. The course also offers two separate driving ranges, a short game practice area and a new practice putting green.