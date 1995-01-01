×
    Prestonwood CC

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7137

    300 Prestonwood Parkway
    Cary, NC 27513

    Link to Prestonwood Country Club at www.prestonwoodcc.com

    Opened: 1988
    Course Designer: Tom Jackson
    SAS Championship Course Record : 61 - Tom Kite (2003)
    SAS Championship Tournament Record: 198 - Mark Wiebe (2007)

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 411 Great starting hole. A good drive is a must with water down the right side. Second shot over water to the green. Par is a good score.
    2 4 418 Long par 4 that requires an accurate drive and then a mid-iron to an undulating green.
    3 3 187

    A long iron will be used on this par 3. Putting is at a premium when you reach the green. Par is a good score.
    4 4 420

    The length of this hole will test players' driving ability, as well as their long irons.
    5 4 425 One of the more difficult holes on the front nine, this uphill, long par 4 requires two very good shots. The green is one of the most undulating greens at Prestonwood. Par is a good score.
    6 4 420 Dogleg right par 4. Tough driving hole. The second shot is to the smallest green on the course and requires an accurate mid-iron to hit.
    7 5 551 This hole is a three-shot par 5 for most players. Premium is on the third shot to a large green that is guarded by water on the right.
    8 3 168 Signature hole -- 168-yard par 3 to an island green. Good chance for a birdie or double bogey.
    9 4 387

    Dogleg right par 4 with sand and water down the entire right side of the hole. A 3-wood off the tee will leave you with a mid- to short-iron to a small green guarded by sand and water.
    10 4 428 Long par 4 requires an accurate drive between two bunkers, then a mid- to long-iron to a green guarded by three bunkers. The green has several levels and some hard to reach pin locations.
    11 3 193

    This well-guarded green will test the players' ability to accurately place the ball on the long, narrow green. The back part of the green slopes away from the tee shot.
    12 5 571

    The longest hole on the course will require an accurate drive and the players' decision on whether to go for it or take the safe route. The green is well guarded by the lake on the right and three bunkers.
    13 4 434

    Difficult straightaway par 4. The second shot must carry a bunker guarding the front of an undulating green.
    14 4 410

    After a long iron or fairway wood off the tee, the approach shot to the green could yield a birdie. The green has three levels and putts from one to the other could be difficult.
    15 4 431

    This downhill par 4 requires two very good shots. The green is one of the most undulating at Prestonwood and is well guarded by bunkers in front.
    16 4 412

    After the drive, a mid iron to a steeply sloping green makes a birdie a possibility if the player hits the proper level of the green.
    17 5 503

    A great driving hole favors the long hitters on this reachable par 5. The second shot must carry a creek to a green protected by large bunkers. Eagles are a possibility. Birdie is a must.
    18 4 417

    This dogleg right par 4 is a good finishing hole where birdie could win the tournament. After the drive avoids five fairway bunkers, the approach to the green with a mid-to short-iron must avoid three greenside bunkers. This green will challenge the player to hit the right area or face a tricky putt.
