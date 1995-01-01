It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Link to Prestonwood Country Club at www.prestonwoodcc.com Opened: 1988 Course Designer: Tom Jackson SAS Championship Course Record : 61 - Tom Kite (2003) SAS Championship Tournament Record: 198 - Mark Wiebe (2007)
A long iron will be used on this par 3. Putting is at a premium
when you reach the green. Par is a good score.
The length of this hole will test players' driving ability, as
well as their long irons.
Dogleg right par 4 with sand and water down the entire right
side of the hole. A 3-wood off the tee will leave you with a mid-
to short-iron to a small green guarded by sand and water.
This well-guarded green will test the players' ability to
accurately place the ball on the long, narrow green. The back part
of the green slopes away from the tee shot.
The longest hole on the course will require an accurate drive
and the players' decision on whether to go for it or take the safe
route. The green is well guarded by the lake on the right and three
bunkers.
Difficult straightaway par 4. The second shot must carry a
bunker guarding the front of an undulating green.
After a long iron or fairway wood off the tee, the approach shot
to the green could yield a birdie. The green has three levels and
putts from one to the other could be difficult.
This downhill par 4 requires two very good shots. The green is
one of the most undulating at Prestonwood and is well guarded by
bunkers in front.
After the drive, a mid iron to a steeply sloping green makes a
birdie a possibility if the player hits the proper level of the
green.
A great driving hole favors the long hitters on this reachable
par 5. The second shot must carry a creek to a green protected by
large bunkers. Eagles are a possibility. Birdie is a must.
This dogleg right par 4 is a good finishing hole where birdie
could win the tournament. After the drive avoids five fairway
bunkers, the approach to the green with a mid-to short-iron must
avoid three greenside bunkers. This green will challenge the player
to hit the right area or face a tricky putt.
