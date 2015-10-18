×
Help support a charitable organization or local school by buying your San Antonio Championship tickets from them! These groups are the only way to buy tickets before the event, and they will keep 100% of the money they earn with the top 3 earners receiving a bonus from the tournament. These tickets will be $20 at the gate, but if you buy now from these groups the cost is only $10, a savings of 50%!

Here are the 2015 participants!

1. Brandeis High School Golf Team- David Whitehouse, ﻿david.whitehouse@nisd.net, 210-386-1000﻿

2. MacArthur High School Golf Team- Ray Coleman,﻿ rcolem@neisd.net﻿, 210-724-0405

3. Civil Air Patrol ATS- Jeanette Espinoza, peewee78201@yahoo.com, 210-421-3522

4. Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association- Jeanette Espinoza, peewee78201@yahoo.com, 210-421-3522

5. Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council- Edward Rogers, Edward.Rogers@scouting.org, 210-341-8611

6. Lee High School Boys Basketball Team- Norm Galyon, ngalyo@neisd.net, 210-356-0891

7. Lee High School Golf Team- Randy Mitchel, rmitch1@neisd.net, 210-240-2591

8. Camp La Junta- Blake Smith, ﻿blake@lajunta.com﻿, 830-238-4621

9. SEAS CYO Athletics- Candice Roberts, ﻿candicegofish@gmail.com﻿, 210-885-1812

10. Madison High School Golf Team- Matthew Mayfield, mmayfi1@neisd.net, 210-323-1279

11. Boerne Champion High School Golf Team- Shawna Stevenson, shawnastevenson@hotmail.com, 830-446-0335

12. First Tee of Greater San Antonio- Mary Carriker, mary@golfsanantonio.org, 210-736-8701

13. San Antonio Christian Athletics- Brandon Parrott, brandon.parrott@mac.com

14. Cibolo Canyons HOA- Susan Wright, swassociates@sbcglobal.net, 210-827-1133

15. Reagan High School Cross Country- Steve Jones, jonesy5611@yahoo.com, 210-913-2938

16. McCollum High School Golf Team- Lonnie Reece, LONNIE.REECE@harlandale.net, 210-416-2334

17. Churchill High School Golf Team- Randy Spivey, rspive@neisd.net, 210-413-6130