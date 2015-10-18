|
Here are the 2015 participants!
1. Brandeis High School Golf Team- David Whitehouse, david.whitehouse@nisd.net, 210-386-1000
2. MacArthur High School Golf Team- Ray Coleman, rcolem@neisd.net, 210-724-0405
3. Civil Air Patrol ATS- Jeanette Espinoza, peewee78201@yahoo.com, 210-421-3522
4. Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association- Jeanette Espinoza, peewee78201@yahoo.com, 210-421-3522
5. Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council- Edward Rogers, Edward.Rogers@scouting.org, 210-341-8611
6. Lee High School Boys Basketball Team- Norm Galyon, ngalyo@neisd.net, 210-356-0891
7. Lee High School Golf Team- Randy Mitchel, rmitch1@neisd.net, 210-240-2591
8. Camp La Junta- Blake Smith, blake@lajunta.com, 830-238-4621
9. SEAS CYO Athletics- Candice Roberts, candicegofish@gmail.com, 210-885-1812
10. Madison High School Golf Team- Matthew Mayfield, mmayfi1@neisd.net, 210-323-1279
11. Boerne Champion High School Golf Team- Shawna Stevenson, shawnastevenson@hotmail.com, 830-446-0335
12. First Tee of Greater San Antonio- Mary Carriker, mary@golfsanantonio.org, 210-736-8701
13. San Antonio Christian Athletics- Brandon Parrott, brandon.parrott@mac.com
14. Cibolo Canyons HOA- Susan Wright, swassociates@sbcglobal.net, 210-827-1133
15. Reagan High School Cross Country- Steve Jones, jonesy5611@yahoo.com, 210-913-2938
16. McCollum High School Golf Team- Lonnie Reece, LONNIE.REECE@harlandale.net, 210-416-2334
17. Churchill High School Golf Team- Randy Spivey, rspive@neisd.net, 210-413-6130
