Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 6,932

"With the goal of crafting a course that fits harmoniously with its surroundings, we took full advantage of the dramatic vistas, indigenous flora and beautiful rolling terrain to create a memorable golf experience for members and resort guests." - Pete Dye

Working with PGA TOUR player consultant Bruce Lietzke, Pete Dye crafted the AT&T Canyons Course in the old style, keeping the terrain completely natural. Numerous environmental elements distinct to the Texas Hill Country were incorporated into the course design, with Dye's signature wide fairways, stately stands of oak and cedar trees, and panoramic views of the adjacent Cibolo Canyons creating a breathtakingly beautiful and enjoyable challenge for scratch golfers and novices alike.

HOLE PAR YARDS

1 4 354 This is a friendly opening hole with a very generous fairway playing less than 400 yards from the tee. The main challenge is the smallish green which is elevated above the fairway. You have to be sure of your yardage, but this is a good chance to open with a birdie.

2 5 532 This is probably one of the narrowest fairways on the course, especially for a long hole. It's a demanding tee shot, but provided you can find the fairway, the big hitters have a chance to reach the green in two shots. If players decide to lay back, you have a short yardage to a small green for a birdie putt.

3 4 381 Very demanding, short par 4 where accuracy is prized over distance. It may not require a driver off the tee, but if players use the big stick, they'll have to avoid the fairway bunkers. This is one of the smallest greens protected by bunkers on both sides, and will make for some very tough pin placements and require accurate approaches to have any chance for success.

4 3 182 One of the few times water comes into play at the AT&T Canyons, but it makes for a very dangerous tee shot where water comes right against the left side of the green. There are plenty of bunkers to capture the ball on the right which makes this hole short, but deadly, with a front pin placement the toughest.

5 4 451 One of the longer par 4's on the course which will be a very good test. The prevailing wind is left to right which makes the green difficult to hit with the approach shot. It's a very undulating green which makes it even tougher to hit with the existing wind.

6 5 565 This is a strategic par 5, which can be played safely in 3 shots or gone for in two with two massive, well-hit blows. The green is elevated and protected by deep bunkers, making it my favorite par 5 here for its strategic play.

7 4 362 Straight forward is the best way to describe this par 4, which will play at just under 400 yards. There are no bunkers on this hole, but it has a very challenging green. Because the fairway moves uphill, golfers can only see the top of the flag from the fairway, which makes getting the correct approach yardage very difficult.

8 3 165 This is the shortest par 3 on the Canyons, but doesn't make it easy. Because the green is perched above the fairway, anything that comes up too short on the green will likely roll back off the green or into deep bunkers that surround the putting surface. Because the hole is exposed to wind, it can create club selection problems.

9 4 435 This is a true dogleg left, a design rarity for someone like myself who never hits a hook. It's really one of the prettiest holes on the course with a set of church pew bunkers down the leftside of the fairwaywhich discourages trying to cut the dogleg. A second shot to the green can find more slope on the putting surface than other holes.

10 4 400 This is another short par 4 which can be a birdie hole to stat the back nine, unless the South Texas wind is blowing into you. Constant winds can make the green hard to hit and the many pin placement options can challenge the best players.

11 4 423 Another fairly short par 4, but longer off the tee than number 10 with a very large and sloping green. Plenty of fairway bunkers and one of the toughest greens to putt when attacked by the winds.

12 5 532 While some of the big hitters will go for the green in two, most of the AT&T Championship players will play this as a three-shot hole. One of the tightest driving holes on the course with trees and sand lining the fairways so you must play this accurately to have any hope of success. This hole is exposed to the wind more than any other, so that will make approach shots and putting a real challenge.

13 3 190 This is the longest par 3 on the Canyons Course, giving most players a mid-iron drive into a prevailing left-to-right wind to a green which can make for a very difficult tee shot. There are deep bunkers around the green which means par is anything but automatic and makes this most likely the toughest par 3 on the course.

14 4 435 Another dogleg left could be one of the toughest on the course. There are deep, menacing bunkers down the left side of the short grass with the green perched high above the fairway. While the well-protected green is actually average in size, it appears tiny from the fairway and usually plays into the wind.

15 5 541 The final par 5 on the course is also the most enticing. Much of the field will be tempted to hit the green in two shots, because of a generous landing area off the tee, but that's where the trouble comes in. There are a series of deep and dangerous bunkers on the right side of the fairway on the second shot where many of the balls will collect. Pros have to avoid the bunkers with their second shot and then try to run their ball up the green past more sandy trouble. Find the bunkers off the tee and you can be looking at a bogey or worse here.

16 3 199 This is a very intimidating visual hole from the tee box as the pros will be hitting from an elevated tee over a small canyon to a small looking green. There are deep bunkers on the left side of the green to gobble up a short shot and the green falls off to the back right. The back left pin placement will challenge the best players.

17 4 335 This is another very intriguing hole which could help decide the tournament winner. Depending on the wind and pin placement, it's a drivable par 4 which seems to be in favor right now on many great courses. The conservative play is a utility club off the tee and a wedge approach to a perched green. But you can count on the pros in contention to try and drive the green, fitting their drive between the green and some bunkers, plus avoiding the trees on the right.