This is a long, difficult dogleg left par 4 from the tips, with
bunkers in the landing area on the left. Those lucky enough to find
the fairway will face a lengthy second shot into a narrow green
that features a false front and slopes from front to back.
At about 220 yards, this is the longest par 3 on the golf
course. The green is long and narrow and guarded by bunkers on
the left and right. Make certain your missed shot on this hole is
short.
Hole 18 is an amazing finishing hole. This healthy 460-yard-plus
par 4 requires a straight tee ball. A large bunker complex guards
the left side of this fairway and the namesake Fallen Oak is to the
right of the landing area. The second shot will play slightly
downhill to a green that is guarded by water on the left and a
small bunker on the right. Once on the green, you hope for a
two-putt. This green is divided by a ridge that runs through the
middle of the green, making it almost impossible to two-putt from
either side of the ridge.
