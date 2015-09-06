|
Located 30-minutes from downtown Montreal in the city of Ste-Julie, La Vall‚e du Richelieu Golf Club offers golfers two 18-hole championship golf courses (Verchères and Rouville). The 7,092 yard, par-72 Rouville course reopened for play this past July after it underwent extensive renovations, including the redesign of all 18 greens, under the direction of Canadian golf course architect Neil Haworth. Proud of its rich history and close to 1,000 members, La Vall‚e du Richelieu has played host to a pair of Canadian Open Championships (1971 and 1973) along with the 1994 Skins Game and the 1999 Canadian Senior Open. By means of its particularly friendly ambiance, coupled with the quality and diversity of its activities, La Vall‚e du Richelieu Golf Club has successfully created and maintained a high level of belonging amongst its membership. For further information, please visit our website at www.valleedurichelieu.com.
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|4
|374
|2
|4
|419
|3
|5
|543
|4
|3
|222
|5
|4
|312
|6
|3
|212
|7
|4
|447
|8
|4
|414
|9
|5
|524
|10
|3
|207
|11
|4
|404
|12
|5
|555
|13
|4
|444
|14
|5
|520
|15
|4
|427
|16
|4
|436
|17
|3
|166
|18
|4
|466
|HOLE
|PAR
|YARDS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
