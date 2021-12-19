×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

PAST WINNERS

  • YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER UP SCORE
    1995 Raymond Floyd 119 Hale Irwin 125
    -- -- -- Steve Irwin 125
    1996 Raymond Floyd 124 Dave Stockton 126
    1997 Raymond Floyd 120 Dave Stockton 121
    1998 Bob Charles 119 Craig Stadler 123
    1999 Jack Nicklaus 119 Raymond Floyd 119
    2000 Raymond Floyd 122 Johnny Miller 122
    2001 Raymond Floyd 124 Hale Irwin 125
    2002 Craig Stadler 120 Hale Irwin 120
    2003 Hale Irwin 123 Jack Nicklaus 124
    2004 Larry Nelson 119 Bob Charles 122
    2005 Bernhard Langer 120 Raymond Floyd 121
    2006 Bernhard Langer 120 Vijay Singh 121
    -- -- -- Bob Tway 121
    2007 Larry Nelson 120 Bob Tway 122
    2008 Larry Nelson 123 Davis Love III 125
    2012 Davis Love III 121 Larry Nelson 122
    2013 Stewart Cink 122 Steve Elkington 125
    -- -- -- Vijay Singh 125
    2014 Bernhard Langer 121 Davis Love III 123
    2015 Lanny Wadkins 124 Fred Funk 124
    -- -- -- Davis Love III 124
    -- -- -- Larry Nelson 124
    2016 David Duval 123 Stewart Cink 124
    -- -- -- Fred Funk 124
    -- -- -- Retief Goosen 124
    2017 Ángel Cabrera 119 David Duval 122
    -- -- -- Bernhard Langer 122
    2018 Davis Love III 118 Stewart Cink 121
    -- -- -- John Daly 121
    -- -- -- Retief Goosen 121
    2019 Bernhard Langer 120 Retief Goosen 120
    -- -- -- Tom Lehman 120
    2020 Justin Thomas 119 Vijay Singh 120