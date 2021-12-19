|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER UP
|SCORE
|1995
|Raymond Floyd
|119
|125
|--
|--
|--
|125
|1996
|Raymond Floyd
|124
|126
|1997
|Raymond Floyd
|120
|121
|1998
|Bob Charles
|119
|123
|1999
|Jack Nicklaus
|119
|119
|2000
|Raymond Floyd
|122
|122
|2001
|Raymond Floyd
|124
|125
|2002
|Craig Stadler
|120
|120
|2003
|Hale Irwin
|123
|124
|2004
|Larry Nelson
|119
|122
|2005
|Bernhard Langer
|120
|121
|2006
|Bernhard Langer
|120
|121
|--
|--
|--
|121
|2007
|Larry Nelson
|120
|122
|2008
|Larry Nelson
|123
|125
|2012
|Davis Love III
|121
|122
|2013
|Stewart Cink
|122
|125
|--
|--
|--
|125
|2014
|Bernhard Langer
|121
|123
|2015
|Lanny Wadkins
|124
|124
|--
|--
|--
|124
|--
|--
|--
|124
|2016
|David Duval
|123
|124
|--
|--
|--
|124
|--
|--
|--
|124
|2017
|Ángel Cabrera
|119
|122
|--
|--
|--
|122
|2018
|Davis Love III
|118
|121
|--
|--
|--
|121
|--
|--
|--
|121
|2019
|Bernhard Langer
|120
|120
|--
|--
|--
|120
|2020
|Justin Thomas
|119
|120