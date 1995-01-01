×
TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BEGINNING IN NOVEMBER 2021

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

SINGLE ENTRY TICKET OPTIONS

SINGLE ENTRY GROUNDS TICKET

Provides single-day access to the tournament grounds on the day of your choice Wednesday - Sunday.  Visit the Expo Village, pick your favorite hole to watch along the rope-line or find public bleachers throughout the course for a birds eye view.

SINGLE ENTRY CLUBHOUSE TICKET

Provides single-day access to the tournament grounds and the TPC Sugarloaf Clubhouse on the day of your choice, Wednesday - Sunday.  Food and Beverage options are available for purchase in the Clubhouse.

WEEKLY BADGE OPTIONS

WEEKLY GROUNDS BADGE

Provides access to the tournament grounds Wednesday - Sunday.  Visit the Expo Village, pick your favorite hole to watch along the rope-line or find public bleachers throughout the course for a birds eye view.

WEEKLY CLUBHOUSE BADGE

Provides access to the tournament grounds and the TPC Sugarloaf Clubhouse Wednesday - Sunday.  Food and Beverage options are available for purchase in the Clubhouse.

 

HOSPITALITY TICKETS

CHAMPIONS CLUB ON 17

Covered, open-air venue on the 17th green that offers a birds-eye view of the competition and includes a shared buffet with lunch, afternoon hors d'Oeuvres and full bar daily, Friday - Sunday.

NOTE: All children over the age of two need a ticket to entre this hospitality venue.

 

THE PERCH PRESENTED BY: AXIS COMPANIES

Making its debut in 2021, The Perch is a covered, open-air shared hospitality venue with local fare, craft beer and true southern Hopsitalityâ„¢.  Uniquely situated between the green of the 10th hole and the 11th tee, viewers have a dual vantage including a full view of the par-3 11th hole.

NOTE: Tickets include vouchers for (2) craft beers and (1) lunch from our local partners

SPECIAL EVENT TICKETS

EXECUTIVE WOMEN'S DAY

A daylong celebration of the power and accomplishments of women in Metro Atlanta.  A true day of "corporate dialogue" awaits you as an attendee with opportunities to network, to engage with a panel of female powerhouse executives and to be inspired by our keynote speaker.

Conducted on Monday of tournament week, the day will start at the Infinite Energy Forum and conclude at the historic TPC Sugarloaf.  We promise you a beautiful and unique setting to grow both personally and professionally.

 

SKANSKA KICKOFF PARTY

Always a highlight of the spring social scene, the Skanaka Kickoff Party takes place on Tuesday of event week.  This upscale social event attended by PGA TOUR Champions professionals, and special guests, will feature a full bar, heavy hors d'Oeuvres and live music.  To add to the fun, our charity partners, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett will host a silent auction and we will also reveal the pairings and tee times for the Maxwell Leadership Pro-Am taking place Wednesday & Thursday.

NOTE: Dressy Casual Attire | Complimentary Self & Valet Parking available
