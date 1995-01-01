×
    TPC Sugarloaf

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7,038

    The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Classic will be contested on The Pines and The Meadows courses at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, GA.

    The Meadows course was crafted by the legendary Greg Norman, to fit harmoniously with its surroundings on the site of the former Rollins Farm. Named by Golf Digest among the "Best New Private Clubs in the U.S." when it debuted in 1997 and by Golfweek among the "Top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses for 2007-2008," the course features tree-lined Bermuda fairways and a challenging layout featuring streams, lakes and hills.

    The Pines course, also a Norman design, while slightly shorter in distance, it is every bit as compelling as The Meadows and boasts nuances and intricate design features that have brought Norman world-wide design acclaim..

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 405  
    2 4 326  
    3 5 540  
    4 3 188  
    5 4 393  
    6 4 413  
    7 3 176  
    8 5 548  
    9 4 452  
    10 5 628  
    11 3 189  
    12 4 433  
    13 4 310  
    14 4 453  
    15 4 406  
    16 3 179  
    17 4 455  
    18 5 544  
