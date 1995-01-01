It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Classic will be contested on The Pines and The Meadows courses at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, GA.
The Meadows course was crafted by the legendary Greg Norman, to fit harmoniously with its surroundings on the site of the former Rollins Farm. Named by Golf Digest among the "Best New Private Clubs in the U.S." when it debuted in 1997 and by Golfweek among the "Top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses for 2007-2008," the course features tree-lined Bermuda fairways and a challenging layout featuring streams, lakes and hills.
The Pines course, also a Norman design, while slightly shorter in distance, it is every bit as compelling as The Meadows and boasts nuances and intricate design features that have brought Norman world-wide design acclaim..
