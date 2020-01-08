Schedule of Events

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
First Round of Competition 8:30 am Gate Times 10:00 am Tee Times approx. 5:00 pm Play concludes
Second Round of Competition 8:30 am Gate Times 10:00 am Tee Times approx. 5:00 pm Play concludes
Final Round of Competition 8:30 am Gate Times 10:00 am Tee Times approx. 5:00 pm Play concludes Immediately to follow Mitsubishi Electric Championship Closing Ceremony Play Location: Hualalai Golf Course | 18th Green
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.