Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Announces Tournament Field

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – The 42-player field is set for next week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, as PGA TOUR Champions opens its 2022 season. Tournament rounds are scheduled for January 20-22, as PGA TOUR Champions returns to the Island of Hawaii for the 26th consecutive year.

“We look forward to showcasing the Aloha legends of golf on the scenic backdrop of Hualalai Golf Course,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “The combination of World Golf Hall of Fame members, major champions, past tournament champions and first-timers at Hualalai make this a truly one-of-a-kind event.”

Six Hall of Famers will tee it up at Hualalai next week, including reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner and three-time tournament champion Bernhard Langer. Tom Watson, who won this event in 2010, is also among the Hall of Fame members in the field, along with Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh.

Seven players will make their Hualalai debut, including former World No. 1 David Duval, who is making his first start on PGA TOUR Champions. Alex Cejka and Stephen Dodd, winners of senior majors in 2021, will join Steven Alker, Cameron Beckman, Rod Pampling and Dicky Pride as first-timers at this event.

Defending champion Darren Clarke returns, looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship since it moved to Hualalai in 1997. Other notables in the 2022 field include two-time champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (2015, 2020), 2018 champion Jerry Kelly and Jim Furyk.

The season-opening field includes 18 PGA TOUR major winners, 21 PGA TOUR Champions major winners, 32 PGA TOUR winners (287 wins) and 41 PGA TOUR Champions winners (206 wins).

All three rounds of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on GOLF Channel, January 20-22. Tickets will only be available at the gate and cashless payment will be required. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.