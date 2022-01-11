Seven Players to Make Tournament Debut at Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai field will feature seven first-timers at the event, including the PGA TOUR Champions debut of former World No. 1 David Duval.

“One of the things that makes this tournament special is rewarding players who have won on PGA TOUR Champions,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “This year, seven players will get to experience Hualalai for the first time, and we look forward to giving them an Aloha welcome to this wonderful event.”

Duval, who turned 50 on November 9, won 13 times on the PGA TOUR and held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 15 weeks in 1999. One of his four victories in 1999 came in Hawaii, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions by nine strokes. Duval also won the 1999 PLAYERS Championship and 2001 Open Championship.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai field also features winners of PGA TOUR Champions events over the past two years. Alex Cejka and Stephen Dodd, who won three of the five senior majors contested in 2021, will each make their Hualalai debut this year. Cejka captured the Regions Tradition and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year before Dodd won The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

The other players making their tournament debuts at Hualalai are Steven Alker, Cameron Beckman, Rod Pampling and Dicky Pride. Alker, Pampling and Pride were each rookie winners on PGA TOUR Champions during the 2020-21 season.

Since 1997, six players have won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in their tournament debut: Darren Clarke (2021), Jerry Kelly (2018), Duffy Waldorf (2016), Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2015), Loren Roberts (2006) and John Jacobs (1999).

All three rounds of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on GOLF Channel, January 20-22. Tickets will only be available at the gate and cashless payment will be required. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.