Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Field Includes Seven World Golf Hall of Fame Members

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – Seven members of the World Golf Hall of Fame have committed to the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, January 20-22, and will compete in the first event of the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season.

“Each year, the field at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai is second to none, and the 2022 event is no different,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “We are excited to welcome seven members of the World Golf Hall of Fame to Hualalai as we add to this tournament’s legacy.”

Three-time champion and reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Bernhard Langer is among the Hall of Famers in the field as he begins his 15th season on PGA TOUR Champions. Langer, who won this event in 2009, 2014 and 2017, has 42 victories on PGA TOUR Champions, second-most all-time.

Fellow Hall of Famer Tom Watson, who won this event in 2010, will make his 22nd start at Hualalai Golf Course. Watson has played in this tournament every year since 2001.

This year’s field of Hall of Fame members also includes Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh. Goosen finished runner-up at last year’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

A total of 27 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame have competed in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai since 1997. In addition to Langer and Watson, Hale Irwin (1997, 2007), Larry Nelson (2001) and Tom Kite (2002) are the other Hall of Famers who have won at Hualalai.

All three rounds of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on GOLF Channel, January 20-22. Player commitments and other tournament news for the 2022 event will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.