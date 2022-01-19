Tournament Announces Charitable Giving from 2021 and Continued Support in 2022

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai held its charitable contribution check presentation on Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the tournament’s donations for 2021. Since the Mitsubishi Electric Championship moved to Hualalai Golf Course in 1997, the tournament has donated $1.65 million to charity.

A total of $75,500 was split up among the Rotary Club of Kona, the Daniel R. Sayre Foundation and the Big Island Junior Golf. The ceremony was attended by Max Oya and Mike Corbo from Mitsubishi Electric, Kris Hazard, Larry Webb and Alan Clarke from the Rotary Club of Kona, Frank and Laura Sayre from the Daniel R. Sayre Foundation and Brandy Volpe from the Big Island Junior Golf Association.

“Charitable giving remains a cornerstone of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, and this past year was no different,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “We are thankful for the donations that have impacted our community and look forward to continue making an impact in 2022.”

In further support of communities surrounding Mitsubishi Electric’s PGA TOUR Champions tournaments, they are also contributing to Blessings in a Backpack. At both title events, guests will pack 500 backpacks that go to local elementary school children who may be experiencing food insecurity as almost 1 in 4 children may struggle with access to meals.

These initiatives further Mitsubishi Electric’s commitment to charity through their golf partnership. Mitsubishi Electric is an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR as well as the title sponsor of two PGA TOUR Champions events, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Through both of their PGA TOUR Champions events, more than $5 million has been donated to local charities

All three rounds of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on GOLF Channel, Thursday through Saturday. Tickets will only be available at the gate and cashless payment will be required. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.