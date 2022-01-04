Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to Open 2022 Season

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii – PGA TOUR Champions begins its 2022 season later this month at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with tournament rounds being played January 20-22.

"We are thrilled to begin the 2022 campaign at Hualalai Golf Course for the 26th consecutive year,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “PGA TOUR Champions is proud to continue our partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, as well as with the Four Seasons Hualalai, which serves as a world-class host for this one-of-a-kind event."

Hualalai Golf Course becomes the first venue to host a PGA TOUR Champions event for 26 consecutive years, dating back to 1997. In the first 25 years, reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer set the tone by winning on three occasions (2009, 2014, 2017). Fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Hale Irwin, the lone player to play in all 25 of the previous tournaments at Hualalai, has won the event two times (1997, 2007).

Tickets for the 2022 event will only be available at the gate. Fans can purchase a daily ticket for $25 or a three-round competition pass for $45. The tournament will provide free parking and free shuttles. Upon entering the resort, please follow the spectator parking directional signage.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Hualalai Golf Course for the 2022 event after not having spectators last year,” said Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear. “The scenery provides an incredible backdrop for our fans to watch these legends play golf.”

All three rounds of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be televised live on GOLF Channel, January 20-22. Player commitments and other tournament news for the 2022 event will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.